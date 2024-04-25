I didn’t think it was possible, but last weekend my teen and tween kids happily gave up their screens – all thanks to an elderly rhino called Rosie and her friends.

Our stay at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent last weekend was one of the most memorable and magical trips we’ve ever taken.

From the moment we arrived, the staff went out of their way to make sure that we were well looked after.

Sadly for my 13-year-old, it also began with a minor disappointment when he was told he wasn’t allowed to drive the electric golf buggies that are lent to guests staying in the park overnight. The rest of us breathed a sigh of relief.

But he found riding shotgun was almost as thrilling – and the view which greeted us when we climbed the steps to the Treehouse we were being put up in was breathtaking.

The self-catering chalet has a double and twin room, a generous corner sofa, television, soundbar, wi-fi and fully equipped kitchen with a coffee machine and tea selection.

But the terrace was the star attraction, with epic views across the wildlife reserve, one of the UK’s largest. A surprinsingly comfortable outside sofa and table and chairs would allow families to linger there and watch the sun go down in warmer months.

The mid-April wind was a little too chilly on the evening we stayed, but the floor to ceiling French windows meant we could enjoy the same view from inside.

We didn’t get to see the sunset on our visit though, as we had a reservation for the Garden Room restaurant – a five-minute walk or two-minute buggy ride away.

En route, we stopped at the clubhouse for a complimentary glass of prosecco – juice for the kids – which we enjoyed while sitting around the open fire.

Another family with smaller children were also there, playing the giant Connect 4 and Jenga games while their parents enjoyed the view.

Dinner in the Garden Room was the first of three meals we had in the beautiful, glass-ceilinged former stable yard, which is decked out with foliage on the walls and large mirrors echoing the arched windows.

That evening, there was an extra buzz when another guest, Alison Hammond, walked in with her new boyfriend David Putnam. I like to think we played it cool though.

The menu is short, and features the family favourites burgers, steaks and cottage pie, which I confess made me think they might be of pub quality, pre-made for heating up in the microwave or deep fryer.

But the dishes which arrived were clearly freshly cooked to a high standard, and delicious – a perfectly cooked sea bream, squidgy pork belly with a crisp salad, croquettes with oozing cheese and a gloriously squidgy treacle tart were the highlights.

Back at the Treehouse, my tween was delighted to discover the fluffy towelling dressing gowns and slippers, and got us all to change into them before we snuggled up in front of the TV.

Back in the Garden House after a lovely night in the Treehouse’s comfortable beds the next morning, the room was flooded with sunlight and the breakfasts of a similarly high quality, as was the friendly service.

We were then all set up for the rhino safari, which began with guide Amy walking up to us clutching a couple of heads of celery.

She led us to meet Rosie, famous for having been the first hand-reared black rhino in the world back in 1988, and who in rhino terms is now an old lady.

We took it in turns to feed her sticks of celery, and when she was finished, were directed to step back sharpish as she turned to spray the spot we’d just stood with urine – her way of saying thanks.

The kids were beaming from ear to ear as we boarded a truck and were taken through the gates for the up close safari experience.

Having Amy as our guide made a huge difference as she was able to tell us stories about some of the individual animals, with all their different personalities.

The general gist was the cuter and fluffier they are, the more you should keep your distance – and yes, Amy does know the capybara song, and no, you don’t need to sing it to her again thank you very much.

Things I learnt was that giraffes are apparently made of elastic, that buffalos are named after cheese, and that no matter how obscure the animal, my kids will know all about it from having watched Wild Kratts.

Oh, and if you’re being driven around rather than walking in April, you really should wrap up warm.



After the two-hour guided safari was over, we were able to wander round the rest of the park at our leisure. We began by walking through the stately home itself and its striking formal gardens.

Then round to say hello to the lions and tigers and bears – oh my – lots of different monkeys and to the Palace of the Apes to see the gorilla family being fed.

And then it was time to say goodbye – we could easily have stayed another night as there was so much to do, and there was more than one mention of “next time” as we talked about how the trip had gone on the way back.

A night at the Treehouse starts at £499 per night, ranging up to weekends peak time £1249. It’s a splurge, but worth it for a special weekend.

For those on a tighter budget, there’s plenty of other choices, starting at £!39 a night, and including glamping pods and wigwams.

And for those really pushing the boat out, there are premium Lion, Tiger, Wolf and Rhino lodges. Peak season is mid July to the end of August.

Overnight stays include a seat on the truck safari and guests can upgrade to an ultimate, giraffe or rhino safari where they can hand feed the animals. They also include free access to the wild animal park, and free entry to Howletts Wild Animal Park in Canterbury, a 30 minute drive away.

Port Lympne Hotel and Reserve in Kent works in partnership with The Aspinall Foundation, a UK charity that is devoted to the conservation of endangered species, to return as many of their animals back to protected areas in the wild.

Both believe all animals should be returned to their natural habitat where possible.

For more information, click here.