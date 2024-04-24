A woman needed hospital treatment after she was attacked outside the Brighton branch of Waitrose, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 24 April).

The force appealed for information about the assault which happened in February.

The suspect, who was believed to be homeless, threw something at the woman which injured her.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Brighton.

“The incident happened at about 2.15pm on Saturday 24 February outside the Waitrose supermarket in Western Road, Brighton.

“It was reported that a man had thrown an object towards a woman, causing her an injury which required hospital treatment.

“The suspect is described as a white man aged in his forties, believed to be rough sleeping, with a sleeping bag wrapped around his shoulders.

“Officers have pursued several lines of inquiry and are appealing for any further witnesses or anyone who may have filmed the incident to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 811 of 24/02.”