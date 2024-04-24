There’s a very special event happening in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Sunday 28th April in memory of local father and music promoter Steve ‘Fozzy’ Foster, who sadly passed away in January following complications after major heart surgery. He won’t ever be forgotten but friends, family, and all who knew him want to ensure that he’s gone out with a bang whilst raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

The event organiser Seth Walker-Spiers said: “Everyone in the Brighton music scene knew Fozzy. He was a real character, very easy to like, with a dry sense of humour. I knew him for ten years and we put on a few shows together. He was someone who would always lend you a hand or be there to give you some advice. That can be unusual in the music industry, but Foz was one of the good guys. If anyone deserves a show it’s Fozzy. He spent his whole life working in music, so I think he would have loved the idea of having a gig put on in his honour”.

Martha, Steve’s daughter said: “Dad’s death has left a massive void in our lives, one that can’t be filled. However, this event is the perfect way to celebrate him and I know it would have made Dad happy. Having heart disease and then heart failure completely turned his life upside down.”

As stated above, ‘Foz Fest’ will take place on Sunday 28th April and has been organised by Black Rabbit Productions and will feature live performances from Johnny Moped, AKA Syndicate, The Go Go Cult, The Riffs, The Fish Brothers, and Maxine Talulah, plus DJ’s Easy Skankin’ & DJ Lord Gregory. The event will run from 4pm to 11pm and folk will be pleased to hear that there will be yummy food available courtesy of Momma Cherri who will be serving traditional Jamaican food.

You can grab your tickets NOW! They are available from HERE.