Buses spell out NHS to thank medics
Posted On 20 Apr 2020 at 2:32 pm
Drivers at Brighton and Hove Buses’s Lewes Road garage spent time yesterday getting buses in position to spell out NHS to thank the medics caring for coronavirus patients.
The tricky manoeuvres were the idea of bus company employees who decided themselves to show their appreciation and support for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many NHS staff have been using Brighton and Hove and Metrobus’ buses to get to work during the lockdown.
