It’s no picnic! Council leader says coronavirus lockdown is about saving lives

Groups of people held picnics and barbecues at the weekend despite the coronavirus lockdown rules, according to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Council leader Nancy Platts again called on people to respect the social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Platts said: “I want to reiterate the importance of social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have reports of increased numbers of people out and about in groups over the weekend.

“The risk of spreading covid-19 is still high and the virus spreads between people when they gather.

“Everyone needs to follow the government guidelines of staying at home and only going out for exercise and shopping for essentials once a day.

“If you are out for exercise or shopping, please maintain at least two metres (about 6ft) of distance from others, including if you’re queueing outside shops.

“Social distancing is vital. We’ve had lots of concerned residents getting in touch about people having barbecues and picnics on the outskirts of the city.

“I know the weather is improving and people want to make the most of it but those having these social gatherings are putting themselves and others at risk. This is about saving lives.

“We all need to look out for each other and ensure we’re following the guidelines and maintaining social distance.

“Thank you to everyone who is staying at home, protecting the NHS and helping to save lives.”