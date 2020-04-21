Four charged with interrupting pheasant shoot



Four Brighton men and women have been charged with interrupting a pheasant shoot just outside the city.

Thomas Field, 25, Rebecca Hobbs, 31, Melissa Page, 29 and Anthony Robinson, 32 are said to have trespassed on Pangdean Farm in Pyecombe on 14 November last year during a pheasant shoot.

They are charged with approaching the shoot with the intention of obstructing or disrupting it.

Robinson is also charged with assaulting James Attwood by beating him.

Field, of Gladstone Terrace, Hobbs, of Freshfield Street, Robinson, also of Freshfield Street and Page, 29, of Shanklin Road, were originally due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court last week.

Howwever, their hearing has been postponed to 29 May, a holding date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.