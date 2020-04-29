brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Charities team together to raise money for Brighton children’s hospital

Posted On 29 Apr 2020 at 5:05 pm
Two charities have joined up to push a campaign for emergency camp beds for parents at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rockinghorse, the hospital’s longstanding charity partner, is hoping to raise enough money to buy 12 beds so parents can stay with their children during their stay.

Its appeal has been joined by Chailey Heritage Foundation, a charity providing education and care for young people with complex neurodisabilities,

Hospital staff are using more bed space than they would normally for sick children during the current Covid-19 outbreak which means that there is little or no space for parents to be able to stay with their children.

A hospital stay can be scary for anyone, let alone a child, so knowing that they have the comfort and support of their parents being by their side is a great benefit to their recovery.

These beds mean that instead of sleeping on a mattress on the floor, they will be able to get the rest they need to manage what can be a very stressful time.

These two long-standing Sussex charities have worked together previously, including Rockinghorse pledging £50,000 to Chailey Heritage as part of their 50th Anniversary appeal in 2017.

Now Chailey Heritage is coming forward with support of their own in these unprecedented times. The Alex is where the children and young people from Chailey Heritage are treated and it’s the children’s hospital on the end of the line during on-site 999 emergencies.

Ryan Heal, Rockinghorse CEO, said: “The NHS is under tremendous pressure and our funding is even more necessary than ever. However, like many other charities during this crisis, our funds are seriously depleted due to many of our fundraising events being cancelled or postponed.

“When Chailey Heritage approached me to support our campaign it showed a sense of understanding and compassion that’s hugely welcome at this time and to say we are incredibly grateful to them is an understatement. It’s very special to see two charities come together in this way.”

Sally-Anne Murray, Development Director for Chailey Heritage, said: “whilst we still need to raise funds for our specialist services, we are absolutely delighted to be supporting Rockinghorse with their appeal at this difficult time for families.

“The Alex Children’s Hospital is the first point of call when the young people at Chailey Heritage need emergency care and Rockinghorse have been great supporters and friends of Chailey Heritage over many years, so we are thrilled to be able to help in any we can.”

Click here to donate.

