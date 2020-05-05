Brighton and Hove’s beach by-laws relaxed for dog walkers

The council has relaxed the beach by-laws in Brighton and Hove to help dog walkers to exercise their pets safely during the coronavirus crisis.

Dogs are not allowed on a number of beaches from the start of May under the Brighton and Hove City Council by-laws.

But today (Tuesday 5 May) the council said: “By-laws restricting dog walking on Brighton and Hove’s beaches have been relaxed to help residents exercise their dogs safely while complying with social distancing guidelines.

“Normally, 1 May marks the closure of specific stretches of the beach to dog walkers, with the by-laws in place for the summer season.

“However, due to the current covid-19 pandemic, the council’s Seafront Office has decided to delay these restrictions.

“This will enable residents and their dogs to continue to enjoy a walk along the city’s beaches while social distancing and staying safe.”

The council urged owners to keep their dogs under control on the beach and keep them on a lead on the prom.

The council also called on owners to clean up after their dogs and to be considerate to other people on the seafront who may be nervous of dogs.

The latest measures will stay in place until the social distancing restrictions are lifted, the council added, or until beach lifeguards can take up their posts.

There have been reports of owners cleaning up after their dogs then leaving the bags in recycling bins, potentially contaminating them and creating a health hazard for recycling crews.