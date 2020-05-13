Investigators look into cause of Brighton fire
Fire investigators were due to look into the cause of a blaze in Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 13 May).
The fire service was called to a house in Oxford Street, Brighton, just after midnight.
The blaze was out and the last firefighters left the scene less than two hours later.
The fire service said: “At 12.06am East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances plus the aerial ladder platform to a fire affecting the rear of a two-storey building in Oxford Street, Brighton.”
Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a hydrant to put out the fire.
Everyone was safely out of the building before the fire service arrived.
The fire service added: “At 2am East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service left the scene safe at Oxford Street, Brighton.
“An investigation to establish the cause of the fire will take place in the morning.”
