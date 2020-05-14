Island Records ‘One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction’

Island Records is proud to announce the One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction in support of NHS Charities Together & Feeding America. Artists old and new, as well as friends of the label, have donated one-of-a-kind lots to raise funds for relief efforts. The event will be hosted by Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter and will be broadcast live from 6pm BST on May 21st.

To bid on the lots, you must register in advance with Island’s partner Omega Auctions. All lots are available to view and place bids on via an online catalogue https://bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/m/view-auctions/info/id/83 which can be found on Omega’s website www.omegaauctions.co.uk.

Omega Auctions and their 3rd Party Bidding Software Provider Bidpath, have waived all fees for this sale, so 100% of the proceeds will go to the charities and there will be NO BUYER PREMIUM.

Full list of donations A-Z below:

Abbey Road: A private VIP tour for 4 at the legendary Abbey Road Studios followed by breakfast

Adrian Boot: 3 framed original prints (Bob Marley, Grace Jones, U2) from Island Records’ famous in-house photographer

Amy Winehouse: A Pair of Amy Winehouse’s stilettos worn by Amy & all Amy’s album releases on vinyl

Annie Lennox: Beautifully handwritten lyrics to ‘Sweet Dreams’, written and signed by Annie

Ashton Attzs: Rising artist will paint a portrait for the winner

Ben Howard: The guitar Ben wrote ‘Keep Your Head Up’ on & played onstage at Glastonbury

Bishop Briggs: Signed lyrics & booklet

Bob Marley (Estate): Rare Mr Brainwash / Bob Marley print signed by Ziggy Marley

Bombay Bicycle Club: Jack Steadman signed baby Taylor 3/4 size acoustic guitar that Jack used extensively for the ‘Flaws’ album

Bon Jovi: ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ & ‘Wanted Dead Or Alive’ handwritten & signed lyrics

Bravado: Various one of a kind merch items made in collaboration with Island Records, Converse, customised by Kate Moross, Converse, customised by Mister Cee, customised Dr Marten’s and a One Love Carhartt Chore Jacket

Catfish and the Bottlemen: Bondy’s Jacket worn in ‘Soundcheck’ music video

Chris Blackwell: 3 Night stay for 2 guests in Studio Cottage (Gong) at exclusive Strawberry Hill Hotel, Jamaica

Conan Gray: Virtual meet & greet with Conan Gray

Dermot Kennedy: Private 20-minute zoom concert, chat & signed lyrics

Disclosure: VIP tickets to a UK show

Dizzee Rascal: ‘Tongue n’ Cheek’ / Red Monkey Jeans worn by Dizzee on Top of the Pops

Donae’O: The top he wore in his classic video for ‘Party Hard’

Easy Life: Custom suit worn by Murray in the ‘Nice Guys’ video

Ella Eyre: Outfit worn by Ella in ‘Mama’ video, made by Rife & Stride

Emotional Oranges: The Emotional Kit (Shirt, Beanie, Hat & Signed Vinyl Vol 1 & Vol 2)

Giggs: MOBO Award for Best Hip Hop

Grace Jones: 2 tickets to see Grace headline Meltdown Festival, 2021

Gregory Porter: 2 VIP tickets & meet & greet at Royal Albert Hall show in 2021

Hailee Steinfeld: Virtual meet & greet

Hozier: Signed jacket from ‘Someone New’ video & signed lyrics

Jack Garratt: ‘Love, Death & Dancing’ private listening party with Jack Garratt

Jack Gilinsky: Signed Guitar

Jamie Cullum: Private virtual concert from his home studio

Jeremy Zucker: Microphone used by artist

Jessie Buckley: White cowboy boots, & white leather jacket with tassels, worn by Jessie in the BAFTA nominated film ‘Wild Rose’

Jessie J: 4 VIP tickets to gig of choice (within country winner is based), backstage tour of venue, meet & greet with pictures & signings

Jessie Reyez: Signed lithograph print

JP Cooper: JP Cooper x Tom Smarte newsboy cap & a Ukulele, both signed

Keane: Interview Tim Rice-Oxley, plus 2 signed original Dave Lupton drawings from the ‘Bedshaped’ music video

Laura Pannack: Photoshoot with award-winning photographer, Laura Pannack

Ludovico Einaudi: An incredible, personal donation from Ludovico Einaudi, a signed film photograph by the composer titled ‘Low Mist’ taken in 2018 Samedan, Switzerland

M Huncho: M Huncho’s Canada Goose Jacket worn in his Chicken Shop Dates interview

Mary Wilson of The Supremes: 2 VIP tickets, plus meet & greet to her show in Las Vegas

Max Richter: Hand-written score by Max Richter

Mumford & Sons: Signed Gentlemen of the Road Banjo made by Deering Banjos & a one-on-one virtual banjo lesson with Winston Marshall

Nick Drake (Estate): 2 wonderful care packages. Complete Nick Drake & mother Molly Drake releases, plus rare oddities, including a photograph, signed copies of two official books & hand-written personal cards from Nick’s sister Gabrielle

Oh Wonder: Cook-along breakfast & virtual performance with Oh Wonder

OneRepublic: Signed bass guitar from ‘Love Runs Out’ video

Osea Island: Luxury stay on a private island

Portishead: Once in a lifetime Portishead Dummy-era care package. Geoff Barrow’s ‘Dummy’-era Technics deck and scratch vinyl, Beth Gibbon’s handwritten & signed lyric of winner’s choice and a mic she used during live performances in the 90’s, & Adrian Utley’s first gold disc for ‘Dummy’, an online guitar/synth lesson & signed ‘To Kill A Dead Man’ poster

Potato Head: Stay at the Potato Head Beach Club & Wellness Resort in Bali

Sam Smith: VIP tickets to see Sam Smith live in the UK

Sean Paul: Get styled by Sean Paul – a jacket & pair of shoes from his own wardrobe

Shawn Mendes: Signed guitar

Sigrid: Sigrid’s signed Converse from her 2019 Glastonbury appearance

Skip Marley: Handwritten lyrics for ‘Slow Down’

The Specials: The Specials Day certificate from the Mayor of Los Angeles & signed art prints by Terry Hall & Horace Panter

Sports Team: Sports Team signed original ‘Deep Down Happy’ album cover art

The Streets: Signed merchandise bundle

Tori Amos: Tori Amos front-row live show tickets & meet & greet

Tricky: Tricky Photograph by Nadav Kander signed by both artists

U2: Handwritten lyrics for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ by Bono & signed ‘The Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary vinyl boxset

About NHS Charities Together

NHS Charities Together is a membership organisation representing, supporting and championing NHS Charities. There are more than 230 NHS charities across the UK and most of them focus on helping our hospitals do more. Collectively these charities give £1 million every day to the NHS so that people can stay well for longer and get better faster. These vital funds and services are above and beyond what the NHS alone can provide, touching lives and making a huge difference to millions of people when they are at their most vulnerable.

About Feeding America

For more than 35 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organisation—a powerful and efficient network of 200 food banks across the country. As food insecurity rates hold steady at the highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need. We feed 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors.

About Billy Porter

Porter is an Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with ground-breaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” “The Get Down,” “The Humbling” and “The Broken Hearts Club,” among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated “Cinderella” re-make next year.

About Omega Auctions

Omega Auctions have established themselves as one of the leading auction houses worldwide for music memorabilia and vinyl records over the past decade. Previous highlights from collections have included the first recording of David Bowie, original jackets from the Beatles film Help!, George Harrison’s car and items from Elvis Presley and John Lennon.

Proceeds received from the sale will be shared equally between NHS Charities Together and Feeding America. Proceeds means 100% of the hammer price raised.

