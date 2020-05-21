Woman hit by van at Seven Dials

A woman crossing Seven Dials on foot has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van this afternoon.

Roads around the area were closed after the incident, which happened at 3.15pm this afternoon, and are expected to continue into the evening.

A police spokesman said: “A female pedestrian has been seriously injured in a collision with a van at the Seven Dials roundabout in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.14pm on Thursday (May 21).

“The woman, in her late 60s, has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any other information about it is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Greencourt.

“Road closures in the area are expected to continue into the evening.”