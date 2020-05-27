Sussex Cricket goes on the front foot over refunds

Sussex Cricket has spelt out its position on refunds today (Wednesday 27 May) on the eve of what should have been the club’s opening match of the Twenty20 Vitality Blast.

Any individual tickets purchased for Sussex matches in this year’s Blast, County Championship and One-Day Cup will be refunded, the club said.

Sussex Cricket said: “Refunds for individual tickets will be automatically processed by Tuesday 30 June.

“Supporters will have the chance to waive their right to a refund in support of the club or donate their refund to the ‘Together Through This Test’ fund in support of the Sussex Cricket Foundation and other nominated local charities.

“At this time, there is still hope of some cricket being played during the latter stages of the summer so we therefore ask Membership and Blast Pass holders to remain patient as we await further scheduling advice from the ECB.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of how or when the season will be concluded, we will be in touch with Membership and Blast Pass holders, who will have the option to obtain a refund, defer their package to the 2021 season or waive their right to a refund to support the club at this financially challenging time.”

Chief executive Rob Andrew said: “First and foremost, I’d like to pass on my best wishes to our members, season ticket holders and fans during these difficult times. I hope you and your families are all keeping safe and well.

“At Sussex Cricket, we appreciate the testing financial situation you might currently find yourselves in.

“For so long, you have been fantastic supporters of our team on the pitch – now we want to return the favour and support you as best we can off the pitch.

“If you were one of the many thousands to have purchased individual tickets in advance of the season, thank you.

“We hope that offering you a refund can go some way to showing our gratitude and helps put your mind at ease.

“I have been touched and overwhelmed by the many emails I, and the club, have received from members and fans saying they would like to waive their rights to a refund and donate their fees to the club.

“Gestures like these will continue to help us navigate these financially challenging times.

“However, we fully appreciate that not all our fans will have the financial means to do this and we hope the processing of their refund will go a small way to helping ease their financial pressures.

“Once again, thank you all for your superb support. Stay safe, stay positive and hopefully we’ll be back together at Hove soon.”

Here are the details sent out by the club.

Individual ticket purchasers

Refunds for individual tickets purchased for the 2020 Vitality Blast, County Championship and One-Day Cup will be automatically processed by Tuesday 30 June. Those who wish to receive a full refund do not need to take any action.

Details of how individual ticket purchasers can waive their right to a refund in support of the club, or donate to the “Together Through This Test” fund in aid of the Sussex Cricket Foundation and other nominated charities, will be communicated on Friday 5th June. Those wishing to action this will have until Friday 19 June to do so.

Membership and Blast Pass holders

Membership and Blast Pass holders are asked to be patient at this time, until the outcome of the season is known.

Once the landscape of the 2020 season is known in its entirety, we will be in touch with more details. Should little or no cricket be possible in 2020, Membership and Blast Pass holders will have the option to obtain a refund, defer their package to the 2021 season or waive their right to a refund to support the club. Those who choose to waive their right to a refund will receive additional benefits in 2021 in recognition of their financial support.

Refund and deferral information will be dependent on the level of cricket played in 2020.

Life Members

Like Membership holders, Life Members will be contacted once the landscape of the 2020 season is known in its entirety. Life Members who hold a Blast Pass will be given the same options as other holders.

Hospitality

If you are a hospitality guest hoping to attend a Sussex match this season, you should have already been contacted by our Commercial team regarding your booking.

If you have not received any communication from us, please email corporatesales@sussexcricket.co.uk and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

International match ticket purchasers

At this stage, we are only refunding tickets purchased for Sussex matches. With England Women set to play twice at the 1st Central County Ground this summer, we will advise ticket purchasers as soon as we have more information from the ECB.