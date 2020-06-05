Delivery van theft CCTV released



Police want to speak to these two men in connection with a spate of delivery van thefts around Brighton.

These images were captured at around 5pm on Wednesday, 6 May, when a man was delivering parcels in Redhill Drive.

His Renault traffic van was stolen by the occupants of a small silver vehicle.

The van was later found abandoned in Lynchet Close, Hollingdean, and some of the parcels had been stolen.

Detectives are linking this incident to the thefts of delivery vans in Singleton Road on Saturday 9 May and Manor Gardens, Brighton, on Sunday 10 May.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “We would like to hear from anyone who recognises either or both of the men in the CCTV images or from any witnesses to any of the three thefts.”

One of the men in the CCTV image is described as white, aged about 25 and of medium build.

If you can help, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1028 of 06/05.