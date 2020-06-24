brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton neighbourhood to pilot anti-rat run scheme

Posted On 24 Jun 2020 at 12:53 pm
A pilot scheme to stop traffic using a Brighton neighbourhood as a cut through is expected to start this summer as part of a response to travel changes in a post-Covid-19 world.

Neighbours in Hanover are asking for measures to restrict traffic, possibly with the use of planters as has been used in Viaduct Road, to stop people using it as a cut through.

Last night, they put their case to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, which agreed to a pilot scheme using some of the Government money intended to reshape the city’s roads.

In a deputation on Tuesday 23 June, during a virtual”meeting on Skype, Leah Good said people in Hanover had used the crowdsourcing website WidenMyPath, to ask for measures to reduce traffic.

The Spearhead

During lockdown, the area has enjoyed the reduced level of traffic in an area where narrow pavements make social distancing more of a challenge.

The environmental community group Hanover Action asked for a pilot scheme rolled out in the area, which was agreed by councillors.

Ms Good said: “Some streets in the area, including mine, already have minimal traffic, and people in other streets want the same quality of life, improved social interactions, support of local retail, and ease of active travel enabled by a liveable neighbourhood.

“Hanover Action is well placed to support the roll-out of a pilot liveable or low traffic neighbourhood scheme in the area.

“We are committed to supporting council officers in many practical ways to bring this about.

“We are able to represent the residents and articulate local issues, and we are well set up to engage with further residents, to bring the community with us to lay the groundwork for such a pilot.”

The pilot will be based on low traffic neighbourhoods, which have been introduced in other areas of the country including Waltham Forest’s Mini Holland scheme.

Committee chair, Labour councillor Anne Pissaridou said low traffic neighbourhoods are an interesting development.

She said a review of potential low-traffic neighbourhoods would also take place in the future for other parts of the city.

Green spokesman councillor Pete West put forward Hanover low traffic neighbourhood as one of the group’s amendments to the Interim Covid-19 Response Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

Using money from the government’s emergency travel fund to support walking and cycling meant the pilot project could go ahead before September.

He said: “We have an opportunity to take this forward now.

“If we have a successful pilot, this will inform the LCWIP later.”

Conservative spokesman councillor Lee Wares backed Councillor West.

He said: “We have residents have clearly spoken together and decided how they would like their neighbourhood to be.

“Why can’t we agree now to support this experiment to take place. There are areas across all our wards that might benefit from this.”

Councillors agreed to ask for a specific report into how the low traffic neighbourhood is working and how it could be extended to other neighbourhoods to come before the committee in the autumn.

  1. Sebastian Byron June 24, 2020 at 1:19 pm Reply

    Could you please stop using this “rat run” terminology? I found it quite offensive. It is not even personal since I walk or cycle through central Brighton, but I found the demonisation of the poor car users not helpful.

  2. Ellie June 24, 2020 at 1:59 pm Reply

    Nothing wrong with the term but plenty wrong with the idea. Porous route planning can reduce traffic jams and the resulting wasted time and extra pollution. In Hanover, the risk is overloading Elm Grove, Egremont Place, Queen’s Park Road and the ridiculous Valley Gardens scheme even more, especially if Trafalgar Road also becomes part pedestrianised. As a cyclist and pedestrian, I look for the shortest route from A to B, avoiding steep uphill stretches. If I were a car driver, I would do the same, but without worrying about hills. I also try to avoid roads with traffic jams, like Old Shoreham Road, because compared to car drivers, I’m much more exposed to all the extra fumes. The trouble with the council is that all too often it seems to be trying to fight human nature, rather than work with it for the best outcomes. It listens to a small but organised and vocal minority at the expense of other more diffuse interests. Narrowing or blocking streets in Hanover will mostly affect those who live there, although they don’t seem to appreciate how many of their neighbours drive. It may also hinder access for all those Ocado delivery vans they all seem to use there and, more worryingly, fire engines and ambulances. I’m glad I moved when I did.

  3. Rolivan June 24, 2020 at 2:04 pm Reply

    I have been saying for years now that area of Brighton and a few others do not need all of those through roads crossi g over Islingword Road and Southover Street.Instead they could either be used for Housing with a small alley way for access and some with large Communal Bins like those that Violia have in France.Some for recycling and some for rubbish which needs to be accessed via a card system.

