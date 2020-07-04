brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Almost there – win at Norwich puts Albion within touching distance of Premier League safety

Posted On 04 Jul 2020 at 2:38 pm
Norwich City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Leandro Trossard’s fourth goal of the season on 25 minutes was enough to see Albion win at Carrow Road and move nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Albion let Norwich have a lot of possession early on but the most that Maty Ryan had to do was act as a sweeper as he subliminally brought a through ball down on his knee and played it forward.

It was Aaron Mooy who played in Trossard to flick the ball past former Albion keeper Tim Krul to put Albion in front.

The Spearhead

Before this, Aaron Connolly and Trossard had both had decent chances to score.

And Tariq Lamptey, with his pace and skill, was again the standout player. As wing back, Lamptey really stretches certain types of opposition.

In the second half Yves Bissouma stung the gloves of Krul with a rasping shot as he looked for his first Albion Premier League goal.

Albion tried to kill the game off and Norwich, as much they tried, really didn’t bother the Seagulls defence.

Teemu Pukki came off the bench for the home side and looked a little more of a threat.

Albion looked to be seeing out the match with some comfort until right at the death when Adam Idah saw a header come back off the post.

The result lifts Albion nine points clear of the bottom three and at least 15 goals better off than most, should goal difference play a part.

The Seagulls next take on the Premier League and European champions Liverpool at the Amex next Wednesday (8 July).

 

 

