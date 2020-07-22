Brighton attack suspect sought by police

Police are hunting a Brighton man suspected of leaving another man with a fractured eye socket in an attack in a shop.

Sussex Police published a picture of the suspect, named as Kamil Kaminski, also known as Kamil Keen.

Kaminski, of Elmore Road, Brighton, is also wanted for failing to turn up in court to answer charges in a separate case.

The force said: “Police in Brighton are searching for Kamil Kaminski, 22, who they want to interview about an assault on a man in a city centre store.

“Shortly before 8pm on Thursday 9 July the victim, aged 39, was in the Co-op in St James’s Street when he sustained head injuries including a fractured eye socket.

“Kaminski is described as white, 5ft 5in, of medium build, with brown hair.

“He is also wanted in a separate case, for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Friday) 17 July to answer charges of theft of a motor scooter, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with traffic signals and driving without a licence or insurance, all in Brighton in April this year.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “If you see Kaminski or know where he is, do not approach him but call us on 999 quoting serial 1354 of 09/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”