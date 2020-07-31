Teen abducted in Brighton

A 17-year-old was abducted in Brighton in broad daylight by two men and dumped nearer the town centre.

Sussex Police said that the abduction happened just before 3pm yesterday (Thursday 30 July) and that several vehicles appear to have passed where the boy was bundled into a car.

Detectives issued an appeal for information about the incident including footage from dashboard cameras (dashcams).

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of an abduction in Brighton are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Shortly before 3pm on Thursday (30 July) a 17-year-old boy was reportedly forced into the back of a black car by two males at a bus stop in Upper Bevendean Avenue and subsequently pushed out of the vehicle in the Elm Grove area.

“The victim was located later that day safe and well.

Detective Constable Janet Summers said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us about what they saw.

“CCTV inquiries suggest there were a number of vehicles which drove past while the incident was taking place.

“We are particularly keen to speak to those people and request any dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting serial 893 of 30/07.”