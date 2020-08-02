Housing repairs staff at council suspend strike

Housing repairs and maintenance at Brighton and Hove City Council have suspended three days of strike action in the coming week.

The council and the GMB union issued a joint statement about the pay dispute and strike threat on Friday.

It said: “Following positive discussions this week between the council and the GMB union, the industrial action planned for next week by GMB members of staff working in our housing repairs and maintenance service has been suspended.

“The issue relates to terms and conditions of employment for staff that arose before the transfer of the repairs service ‘in house’ in April.

“The suspension of industrial action will allow for further talks and for preparatory work on a potential harmonisation process to take place.”

The staff previously worked for the contractor Mears until the service was brought back “in house”.

The GMB had previously said that the pay claim dated from last October.

Strikes were due to take place tomorrow (Monday 3 August) and on Wednesday and Friday.