BHASVIC principal pays tribute to students on muted A level results day

Students can be proud despite the confusion and uncertainties surrounding the grading of A levels this year, resulting from the coronavirus lockdown, according to William Baldwin, the principal of BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

The college said: “Results day at BHASVIC has undoubtedly been different this year but Principal William Baldwin was keen to ensure that some things remained the same.”

He said: “These results reflect – as they always have – two years of hard work and dedication and our students should be rightly proud of their achievements.

“These grades are hard-won results, that reflect the hours of studying and learning that our students have invested.

“While they have come about in unusual ways, they are no less of an achievement and I’d like to congratulate all our students on these outcomes, having navigated an incredibly stressful period.”

The college said: “BHASVIC is used to being in the top 1 per cent of national providers for A level outcomes.

“This year statistical comparisons seem meaningless when we don’t know the mechanics of the grade awarding process.”

Instead, Mr Baldwin said: “There was never going to be a perfect system for awarding grades this year – nothing was going to replicate an actual exam.

“I’m incredibly proud of our staff who approached this awarding system so professionally and our focus is now on helping secure the right destination for our individual students and supporting those who feel they did not get a fair grade through the appeals process that is still being finalised.”

BHASVIC said: “The college is providing all the usual post-results support to students both on site and remotely.

“Once we have a better idea of how our results fit within the bigger picture of results locally and nationally we will have a fuller understanding of how these outcomes sit within this unprecedented process.

“Celebrations on site were unable to go ahead following the continued restrictions of large social gatherings, but BHASVIC has encouraged students to post their own celebration pictures online.”

Mr Baldwin added: “These results reflect a culmination of learning over a number of years and as such I’d like to thank our schools for laying the foundations for this and to our parents and carers for the support they provide to our learners – especially during the last few months of exceptional uncertainty.

“Congratulations to all our students – I will never forget the class of 2020.

“Remember that your results don’t define your humanity – kindness and compassion are more important qualities than grades.

“No one can take away from you what you have learnt, know and can do.

“I know you have exciting futures ahead. This year it is all about where you go rather than the grades you got. Good luck as you navigate your varied and exciting progression routes.”