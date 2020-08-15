Sex attacker assaults woman in Hove

A sex attacker assaulted a woman at a bus stop in Hove this morning (Saturday 15 August), Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in Sackville Road, Hove, in the early hours of Saturday (15 August).

“The 20-year-old victim was approached by a man between 4am and 5am who sexually assaulted her.

“He then ran off along Sackville Road and into Frith Road, before heading out towards the Old Shoreham Road area and Hove Park.

“The suspect is described as white skinny man aged in his twenties who was wearing a red top.

“Detectives believe he may have been in the Hove Park area earlier that morning before the incident.”

Detective Inspector Lee Horner said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.”

Sussex Police said: “Officers will be in the area and if you can help our investigation please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 334 of 15/08.”