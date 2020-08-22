Brighton pub shuts after customer tests positive for coronavirus

A Brighton pub has closed for the next few days after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.

The customer was in the Black Dove, in St James’s Street, by the corner of Lower Rock Gardens, from about 7pm last night (Friday 21 August).

The pub said on Facebook: “In the interests of public safety, we have made the decision to close the Black Dove until Tuesday 25th.

“This is due to a customer on the 21st August notifying us today that they have tested positive for covid-19.

“We take the safety of our customers and staff incredibly seriously.

“As a precaution, all of our staff have been tested immediately and will be in isolation until given the all clear.

“Our operational ‘track and trace’ system will be contacting everyone on our records.

“The pub will be open again soon and I want to thank you all for your understanding.

“Love, the Dove.”

A Hove pub stayed open after being linked to the first coronavirus outbreak in Brighton and Hove although a number of staff self-isolated.

The Grenadier, in Hangleton, kept trading after the visit in early February by Steve Walsh after he returned with the virus from a conference in Singapore.