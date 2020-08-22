brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Record Store Day going ahead from Saturday 29th August

Posted On 22 Aug 2020
Record Store Day will now thankfully be going ahead with staggered releases from Saturday 29th August. The annual event was originally due to take place on Saturday 18th April this year and was then moved to Saturday 20th June instead, as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The organisers have now opted for a 3 day event for 2020, with other two dates being 26th September and 24th October.

Record Store Day is when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the relevant day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Many Brighton and Hove vinyl collectors have eagerly been awaiting the chance to snap up a host of exciting limited edition vinyl releases for this special occasion. It is worth noting that not all shops will stock every release, so it is highly recommended that you check in with your local record shop directly prior to the day.

These RSD releases are causing a stir

The Sussex Record Shops that are taking part in Record Store Day UK 2020 are:

BRIGHTON:
Bella Union Vinyl Shop
13 Ship Street Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1AJ
Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero
16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ
Tel: 01273 771 959

Rarekind Records
104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER
Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music
27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL
Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:
Music’s Not Dead
The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP
Tel: 01424 552435 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:
The Vinyl Frontier
35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT
Tel: 01323 410313 | View Facebook

LEWES:
Union Music Store
1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST
Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

Stores will be operating socially distant queues policy, so people should allow plenty of space and time and don’t forget your mask!

You can view the full list of vinyl and their release dates HERE.

