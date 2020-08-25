brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton RNLI volunteers save woman’s life off Hove last night

Posted On 25 Aug 2020
Volunteer members of the Brighton RNLI lifeboat crew saved the life of a woman who was found face down in the sea off Hove last night (Monday 24 August).

The RNLI said: “A woman’s life was saved by the volunteer crew of Brighton lifeboat.

“Brighton lifeboat were tasked at 9.53pm following a call from Sussex Police that a woman was in difficulty adjacent to Hove Lawns.

“The lifeboat made best speed to the casualty’s last known position and decided to release an illuminating flare to help locate the woman quickly.

“Due to the low tide the lifeboat was unable to get close to the casualty.

“This resulted in a volunteer crew member entering the water to rescue the casualty who was now face down in the water.

“The crew member was able to swim the casualty back to the lifeboat, where it was established that the woman was unresponsive and not breathing and full CPR was carried out by the crew while the lifeboat made best speed back to Brighton Marina.

“Once at Brighton Marina the woman was passed over to the care of Secamb (South East Coast Ambulance Service).

“It was later understood that the woman was conscious and recovering at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.”

