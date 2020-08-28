Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder signs for Chinese Super League side

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy has signed for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

Albion said: “Midfielder Aaron Mooy has completed a permanent move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG, for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

“The Australia international made 32 appearances for the club last season, having initially joined on loan from Huddersfield Town before making the move permanent in January.

“Both of Mooy’s goals for Albion came in separate games against Bournemouth and he helped Albion achieve their best Premier League points tally.”

Head coach Graham Potter said: “Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us.

“From day one with us, he fitted in really well.

“It’s a good move for all parties.

“We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.

“I have really enjoyed working with him and – on behalf of everyone at the club – I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Mooy, who turns 30 next month, is an Australia international, with six goals in 43 appearances for his country.