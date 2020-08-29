Brighton & Hove Albion draw with Chelsea at a socially distanced Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Chelsea 1

Albion drew at home to Chelsea with most of the action taking place in the extremities of the match.

New signing Timo Werner scored for the Blues after just four minutes.

Chelsea’s squad was reported to have been ravaged by Covid-19 infections and players in quarantine.

It was a much changed experience for the just under 2500 fans allowed in the stadium – with guidance to regularly use hand gel provided at various stations throughout the stadium and the obligatory temperature check.

Both teams made multiple changes throughout the match with one Albion’s substitute’s, Pascal Gross equalising for the Seagulls in the last minute from the penalty spot.

The almost infamous Ben White and the much lauded goalkeeper Christian Walton both saw match action for the Albion.