Erasure announce Brighton concert

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) celebrate the release of their eighteenth studio album, ‘The Neon’, (which went crashing into the official UK Album Chart at No.4) with the announcement of the first leg of their eagerly anticipated dates. October 2021 will see Erasure bring ‘The Neon’ to venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Denmark. The tour kicks off at the Glasgow SEC Armadillo auditorium and includes a show at the Brighton Centre on 18th October.

Andy Bell says, “We’re so excited to be able to – at last – announce dates for The Neon Tour! We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe!”.

ERASURE – THE NEON TOUR – 2021 DATES

1 Oct 21 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

4 Oct 21 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

10 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 Oct 21 – Bournemouth, International Centre

16 Oct 21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

17 Oct 21 – London, The O2

18 Oct 21 – Brighton, Centre

21 Oct 21 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

22 Oct 21 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

24 Oct 21 – Cologne, Palladium

26 Oct 21 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

27 Oct 21 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

28 Oct 21 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena

Tickets for these unmissable dates are on sale right now!

Watch the incredible new video, featuring over 20 LGBTQIA+ stars (including several best known for their appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race) for the BBC Radio 2 playlisted single, ‘Nerves of Steel’ HERE.

‘The Neon’ is a place that lives in the imagination, that we – you and me – put in the real world. It could be a nightclub, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.

Written and produced by Erasure, the album’s initial sessions saw Vince and Andy reunite with a fresh optimism and energy. Vince had been feeling drawn towards his older machines, some of which he’d had since their very early years together: “There’s a warmth to them. There’s also a real beauty in putting different analogue synthesizers together, too – a Pro-One, a Sequential Circuits, a Moog – they give this lovely sheen,” he explains.

Taking inspiration from pop music through the decades, from bands Andy loved as a child through to the present day, he explains, “It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

‘The Neon’ brings warmth and a brilliant brightness, connecting us to our pasts and our futures as it glistens with hope. It creates beautiful places where our imaginations can roam, bringing us together, twinkling and beaming. ‘The Neon’ puts you and me in a celebratory world, now and forever, illuminated and alive.

