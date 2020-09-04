brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Erasure announce Brighton concert

Posted On 04 Sep 2020 at 10:31 am
Erasure are heading to Brighton

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) celebrate the release of their eighteenth studio album, ‘The Neon’, (which went crashing into the official UK Album Chart at No.4) with the announcement of the first leg of their eagerly anticipated dates. October 2021 will see Erasure bring ‘The Neon’ to venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Denmark. The tour kicks off at the Glasgow SEC Armadillo auditorium and includes a show at the Brighton Centre on 18th October.

Andy Bell says, “We’re so excited to be able to – at last – announce dates for The Neon Tour! We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe!”.

ERASURE – THE NEON TOUR – 2021 DATES
1 Oct 21 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
4 Oct 21 – Dublin, 3Arena
6 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
10 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
12 Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
14 Oct 21 – Bournemouth, International Centre
16 Oct 21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
17 Oct 21 – London, The O2
18 Oct 21 – Brighton, Centre
21 Oct 21 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
22 Oct 21 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
24 Oct 21 – Cologne, Palladium
26 Oct 21 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
27 Oct 21 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
28 Oct 21 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena

Tickets for these unmissable dates are on sale right now!

Watch the incredible new video, featuring over 20 LGBTQIA+ stars (including several best known for their appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race) for the BBC Radio 2 playlisted single, ‘Nerves of Steel’ HERE.

Erasure’s brand new album ‘The Neon’

‘The Neon’ is a place that lives in the imagination, that we – you and me – put in the real world. It could be a nightclub, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.

Written and produced by Erasure, the album’s initial sessions saw Vince and Andy reunite with a fresh optimism and energy. Vince had been feeling drawn towards his older machines, some of which he’d had since their very early years together: “There’s a warmth to them. There’s also a real beauty in putting different analogue synthesizers together, too – a Pro-One, a Sequential Circuits, a Moog – they give this lovely sheen,” he explains.

Taking inspiration from pop music through the decades, from bands Andy loved as a child through to the present day, he explains, “It was about refreshing my love – hopefully our love – of great pop. I want kids now to hear these songs! I wanted to recharge that feeling that pop can come from anyone.”

‘The Neon’ brings warmth and a brilliant brightness, connecting us to our pasts and our futures as it glistens with hope. It creates beautiful places where our imaginations can roam, bringing us together, twinkling and beaming. ‘The Neon’ puts you and me in a celebratory world, now and forever, illuminated and alive.

The new album is available now as limited edition neon orange vinyl, limited edition neon green cassette and limited edition CD. Visit HERE.

Watch the video for ‘Nerves of Steel’ HERE.
Listen to ‘Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling)’ HERE.
Listen to ‘Shot A Satellite’ HERE.
Listen to Initial Talk’s remix of ‘Shot A Satellite’ HERE.
Listen to the ‘Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)’ remix EP HERE.

Tickets went on general sale on Friday 4th September 2020 at 10am priced from £45.
For our local gig contact: Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

www.erasureinfo.com
www.mute.com

