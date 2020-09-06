Previous Story
Missing Brighton girl, 12, found safe
Posted On 06 Sep 2020 at 11:21 am
A 12-year-old girl from Brighton who was reported missing has been found safe, Sussex Police said.
Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “Very glad to report that Hope, the 12-year-old girl who had been missing from Brighton on Friday evening (4 September), has been found and is safe.”
Previously officers tweeted: “Please help us find 12-year-old Hope from Brighton, missing since Friday evening 4 September.
“There is concern for her welfare.”