Pensioner arrested for damaging cars in Portslade

A pensioner has been arrested by police investigating damage to cars in South Portslade.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 11 September): “A second suspect has been arrested in connection with damage to parked cars in the south Portslade area.

“A 77-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

“He has been bailed while inquiries are ongoing.

“This comes as a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with causing criminal damage in connection with the investigation.”

Sergeant Jan Szaranek said: “We understand this series of damaged vehicles is of concern to the local community and we are determined to establish the full circumstances.

“We continue to encourage anyone with further information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward and speak to us.

“If there are any further victims who have had their cars damaged in the area recently, please report it to us if haven’t already done so.

“We are still undertaking proactive patrols and our communities can be assured that we are taking their concerns seriously.”

Sussex Police added: “Report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Sterling.”