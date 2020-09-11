Police arrest wanted man over Brighton supermarket attack

A wanted man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a brutal attack in a shop in Brighton.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 11 September): “Wanted man Kamil Kaminski has been arrested and charged by police in Brighton.

“The 22-year-old man was sought in connection with an assault at Co-op in St James’s Street, Brighton, on (Thursday) 9 July.

“He was arrested by police in Newhaven on Thursday evening (10 September) and was charged on Friday afternoon (11 September) with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

“He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (12 September).”

Kaminski, of Elmore Road, Brighton, is also known as Kamil Keen.

Last month Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton continue to search for Kamil Kaminski, 22, who they want to interview about an assault on a man in a city centre store.

“Shortly before 8pm on Thursday 9 July the victim, aged 39, was in the Co-op, in St James’s Street, when he sustained head injuries including a fractured eye socket.

“He is also wanted in a separate case, for failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 17 July to answer charges of theft of a motor scooter, failing to stop for police, failing to comply with traffic signals and driving without a licence or insurance, all Brighton in April this year.”