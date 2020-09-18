Level funfair closed amid virus spike



The funfair on the Level has been asked to close by public health officials who are concerned about a rise in coronavirus cases in the Brighton and Hove.

The council announced this morning that Coles Amusements, which runs the fair on the Level every autumn, had agreed to close early this year.

Although fairground staff had been wearing masks and equipment was regularly wiped down, the city council said its priority was preventing large gatherings, particularly of young people amongst whom the virus is mainly spreading at the moment.

Alistair Hill, the council’s director of public health, said the request was a difficult decision but safety was paramount.

He said: “We want people to be able to have fun and enjoy themselves, but the safety of our residents and visitors has to be our number one priority.

“I’m asking everyone to keep playing their part and follow the guidance.

“To slow the virus we all need to step up physical distancing, wear face coverings where advised, limit contact between households and follow the ‘rule of six’.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and the actions you are taking to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

The funfair had been due to stay until Sunday 27 September, but it will now leave today.