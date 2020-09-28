Missing Brighton teenage girl found

A teenage girl who went missing from her Brighton home was found just hours after Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing her.

The force put out a public appeal on Friday (25 September) and this morning (Monday 28 September) it said that she was found later the same day.

Sussex Police said: “Missing Brighton teenager Miryshka Rodgers has been found.

“The 17-year-old was located on Friday (25 September).”