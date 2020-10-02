Weekend weather warning now lifted for Sunday



Heavy rain forecast for this weekend is now most likely to hit overnight and early tomorrow morning.

A yellow be aware severe weather warning covering Saturday and Sunday and most of the UK was issued by the Met Office yesterday.

But this morning, it replaced it with four separate warnings, two yellow and two amber (be prepared), with different timescales and areas.

The warning covering Brighton and Hove is yellow, and runs from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow.

It says: “Following Friday’s rainfall a further area of rain will push across the east and southeast of England overnight into Saturday before clearing westwards.

“15-25 mm of rain is expected widely with some areas perhaps potentially seeing 30-50 mm.”