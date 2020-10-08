Three people charged with robbery after £12k watch stolen in Brighton

Three people have been charged with robbery after a £12,000 watch was stolen from a shop in Brighton yesterday (Wednesday 7 October).

The two men and a woman were due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 8 October).

Sussex Police said: “Detectives investigating the theft of a high-value watch have charged three suspects.

“Police were called to Watches and Coins, in Oxford Street, Brighton, at 2.15pm on Wednesday 7 October to a report of three people taking a watch valued at £12,000 before making off in a black vehicle.

“Officers swiftly tracked the suspect vehicle on the A23 shortly after the offence occurred.

“The three occupants of the vehicle – two men and a woman – were arrested and a watch was recovered.

“Florentin Niculae, 45, of no fixed address, George Paun, 28, of no fixed address, and Stela Sava, 23, of Boundary Road, in London, were charged with robbery.

“They have been remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday 8 October.”