Candy cane bike could win you a prize

Posted On 24 Nov 2020 at 4:05 pm
If you get a ride on a candy cane bike around Brighton and Hove in the next few weeks, you could be getting an early Christmas present.

BTN BikeShare has decked out one of its bikes in red and white stripes, and users of the bike who take a picture of themselves and share it on Facebook or Instagram will be entered into a prize draw.

To enter, you need to follow @btnbikeshare on Facebook or Instagram, and tag in the account when you post it before midnight on December 14.

All of the prizes have been donated by local businesses and include:

  • £50 voucher for participating stores in the Churchill Square shopping centre
  • £50 voucher for Murmur Restaurant
  • £10 voucher for the Giggling Squid restaurant
  • Gift wrapped Vegan soaps from Oh So Swedish
  • Build your own beach hut with Paxton + Glew
  • £125 sunglasses voucher from Cubitts
  • Gift voucher for 4 players at GLOBALLS
  • £50 gift voucher for Brighton Body Casting
  • Voucher for 4 people at the Upside Down House
  • £20 voucher at Sarah & Topsy
  • 2 x £20 vouchers at Fatto a Mano Pizzeria
  • 4 entry tickets plus a trip on the Glass Bottomed Boat at the Sealife Centre
  • Brighton Gin Gift Set

Paul Topham from BikeShare operator Hourbike said: “2020 has been a difficult year for everyone but I’m pleased BikeShare has been able to play its part in supporting safe and active travel across the city and offering free memberships to hundreds of NHS staff and key workers.

“I’d also like to thank those local businesses for donating so many great prizes. We know what a tough time they’re having and for them to support the scheme in this way is fantastic.”

Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee Amy Heley said: “This is a great way to bring some Christmas spirit to the city in what’s been a difficult year for us all.

“I’m looking forward to trying to spot the candy cane bike when I’m out and about.

“BikeShare continues to be a successful scheme and one of the most popular in the country. We’ve seen during the pandemic that more residents and visitors are using BikeShare bikes to travel around the city.

“Sustainable, active travel is so important for both physical and mental health and for helping us to reduce our carbon emissions and improve air quality.”

