Have your say about the council – you could even win a prize

One of the most positive aspects I noticed about lockdown the first time around was how active and engaged people were getting with how their city is run and how decisions are made.

I’m a big believer in participatory democracy. I want people to be as involved as possible in the decision-making process here on the council.

Fortunately, there are a range of consultations on the council website where you can make your voices heard and influence council policy.

Lots of these only take 10 minutes out of your day to influence issues like school places and local planning. For some you’ll even be entered into a prize draw.

In lockdown, I think we could all welcome a 10-minute distraction and a prize!

One of the live consultations is on urban design. The council has developed a planning framework to guide the design of future developments, improve existing areas, shape new places, design climate-friendly buildings and open spaces – and you can have your say on it.

This is your city and how it looks as it develops impacts you, so make your voice heard.

The council has come up with a range of proposals to improve the way our Health and Wellbeing Board works. Before making any decisions though, you have the chance to feedback on these proposals and share your own ideas.

There are more consultations open right now, including on the council’s long-term sports facilities investment plan.

My ambition is for Brighton and Hove to become a health and wellbeing hub where access to healthy lifestyles is second to none.

This plan will form a key step towards that and almost all of us use our sports and leisure facilities at some point. Your views are key.

There are plenty of other consultations you can have your say on right now. From sharing your views on the current proposals to increase council tax support for those in need, to resolving the various issues caused by commercial bins on our city’s roads and pavements – we want to hear from you.

Are you having your say on the way decisions in your city are made? If not, take 10 minutes today and get involved at https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/content/council-and-democracy/consultations.