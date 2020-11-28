Premier League Match Day 10 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Albion line up with three recognised strikers taking to the Amex pitch to face Liverpool.

Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly and Danny Welbeck all start for the Seagulls in the 12.30pm kick-off.

But Adam Lallana is on the bench for the visit of his old club.

Albion haven’t beaten the current Premier League Champions since 1984 and not in the League since 1982.