Deghayes father charged with burgling mosque

The father of a man who was murdered in Brighton last year has been charged with stealing financial papers from Brighton Mosque.

Abubaker Deghayes, 52, was charged with two counts of burglary from the mosque in Dyke Road.

He has been charged with of going into the office there as a trespasser on 24 November, and with stealing financial papers of an unknown value.

Deghayes, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, was charged the same day and appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court the next day.

The estate manager pleaded not guilty to both charges, and the case was adjourned for a further hearing at the same court on 28 April 2021.

Deghayes was granted court bail.

This month, drug dealer Daniel Macleod, 37, was jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering Abubaker Deghayes’ son Abdul.

Abdul Deghayes was just 22 when he died. Two more of Abubaker’s sons, Abdul’s twin Abdullah, 18, and his younger brother Jaffar, 17, were killed in 2016 and 2014 respectively while fighting in Syria against government forces.

His eldest son, Amer, is believed to still be in Syria or the surrounding area.