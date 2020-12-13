Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are being taken apart by Leicester as two goals from James Maddison either side of a Jamie Vardy tap-in have virtually ended Albion’s hopes already.

The Seagulls had the best two early chances but both Alireza Jahanbakhsh and then a clean through Danny Welbeck were both denied by Kaspar Schmeichel.

Maddison’s second goal was an exquisite curling effort, reminiscent of the late Ray Wilkins strike against Albion in the 1983 FA Cup Final.

Albion found themselves 0-2 down to Leicester at half time at The Withdean in October 2008 – but came back to win 3-2.