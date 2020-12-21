Christmas storms on the way

A weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds up from Wednesday to Christmas Eve has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow be aware warning says up to 70mm of rain could fall in parts of southern England on Wednesday night.

The 24-hour warning, which was issued at 10.30am, starts at 6am tomorrow, but the worst of the rain is expected on Wednesday evening.

The warning says: “Spells of heavy rain are expected across southern England and parts of south Wales during Wednesday and into early Thursday. The heaviest rain is likely to develop during Wednesday evening and continue overnight before clearing away to the southeast by Thursday morning.

“Much of the area is likely to see 20-40 mm through this period. There is still some uncertainty in exactly where the heaviest rain will fall but there is the potential for some places to see as much as 50-70 mm of rain.

“The heavy rain will be accompanied by strong north to northeasterly winds during Wednesday evening and overnight.”