Brighton woman jailed for attacking paramedics on Christmas Eve

Posted On 27 Dec 2020 at 8:26 pm
A Brighton woman has been jailed for attacking two paramedics on Christmas Eve, Sussex Police said today (Sunday 27 December).

Amy Winter

Amy Winter, of Surrey Street, Brighton, was jailed for six months at Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday 26 December).

Sussex Police said: “A woman has been jailed for assaulting two paramedics who attempted to treat her for injuries.

“Emergency services responded to a report of a small fire at a flat in Surrey Street, Brighton, shortly after 3pm on Christmas Eve (Thursday 24 December).

“A 40-year-old woman was safely removed from the property while firefighters extinguished the fire and taken to an ambulance for treatment.

“Two paramedics attempted to administer first aid to her, at which point she assaulted them by repeatedly punching them. They sustained minor arm injuries.

“Subsequently, the woman was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and was remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day where she pleaded guilty to both offences.

“Amy Winter, of Surrey Street, Brighton, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for each offence, to run concurrently (total six months’ imprisonment).

“In 2018, the government changed the law – the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 – so that anyone found guilty of assaulting a police officer, firefighter, prison officer or paramedic faced a maximum of 12 months in prison.

“Judges must also consider tougher sentences for more serious offences – such as GBH or sexual assault – if the victim was an emergency worker.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “I’m pleased to see that this individual has been sentenced by the court to a term of imprisonment for assaulting two paramedics who were there trying to help her.

“All emergency services workers put their lives on the line to protect the public 365 days a year. Assaults on any emergency services worker will not be tolerated.

“The law is in place to protect them from harm and to deal with offenders appropriately and we fully support our own police officers and our emergency service colleagues who continue to carry out brave and extraordinary work across Sussex.”

