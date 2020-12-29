Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Arsenal 0

It really is Groundhog Day all over again as the Albion have had all the possession but with little to show for it.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has had a couple of decent efforts, forcing at least one good save from Bernd Leno.

And Alexis Mac Allister saw an effort fly after he picked up a loose ball but really both Pascal Gross and Jahanbakhsh were better placed.

Davy Propper has shown flashes of good forward play and Bernardo has played well in the wing back role down the left.

But at least once from an attacking position, Albion have sent the ball all the way back to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

An early second-half breakthrough against an under-par Arsenal could be vital for the Seagulls.