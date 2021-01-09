Coronavirus puts paid to Brighton and Hove Albion Women’s Super League clash

Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus and five are self-isolating among Brighton and Hove Albion Women.

The test results and quarantine measures prompted the club to ask the Football Association to postpone a Super League clash with Bristol City.

The match had been due to be played tomorrow (Sunday 10 January).

Two Super League matches that were due to be played today have been postponed – Aston Villa v Arsenal and Manchester City v West Ham United – with the north London side and City affected by the virus.

Everton v Manchester United is also off tomorrow along with Tottenham Hotspur v Birimingham City.

Brighton said: “Albion’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against Bristol City on Sunday has been postponed.

“A second positive covid-19 test was recorded within the Albion squad after a further round of testing on Friday and in total seven of the club’s players are now self-isolating – two who have tested positive and five close contacts.

“The club applied for a postponement earlier today and this has been accepted by the Football Association.

“We thank both the FA and Bristol City for their assistance and understanding in dealing with this matter.

“A new date for the fixture will be confirmed as soon as possible.”