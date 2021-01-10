Half time with Hodges- Newport County 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Newport County have had the clearer chances so far, both falling to Padraig Amond.

First, Lewis Dunk slipped, allowing Amond a one-on-one with Albion keeper Jason Steele.

But thankfully for Albion, Amond curled his effort around Steele and the post.

Later in the half Steele miscued a clearance and Amond tried to lob the ball goalwards.

Dunk sprinted back and made a spectacular clearance from the six-yard box, with the goal otherwise unguarded.

In between, Alexis Mac Allister and Dunk have had Albion’s best chances. Newport’s Tom King was equal to both.

Not for the first time this season, the Seagulls have dominated possession, especially the ever impressive Yves Bissouma.

Albion players and staff are wearing black armbands in memory of club sponsor and local restaurateur Sue Addis who died on Thursday.