One in five Christmas drink and drug driving suspects were arrested in Brighton and Hove

Forty-four people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving or driving under the influence of drugs during the month-long Christmas and new year crackdown, Sussex Police said yesterday (Monday 11 January).

The 44 arrests accounted for more than 20 per cent or one in five of suspected drink and drug drivers arrested by the force from Tuesday 1 December to Friday 1 January.

And the 212 arrests included 22 people from Brighton and Hove – or more than 10 per cent or one in ten of the total.

Recent Brighton cases before the courts include Louis Rix-Martin, 36, of Westdene Drive, Brighton, who has banned for three years and fined £600 for driving after having cannabis.

It is not the first time that Rix-Martin has been banned for drug driving. He was given a 17-month ban seven years ago.

Last month, Brighton Magistrates’ Court was told that he had 4.5 times the legally permitted amount of cannabis in his blood.

He was driving a silver Mitsubishi Carisma Elegance when he was caught. He magistrates also ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £60, making £745 in total.

Adam Gilbert-Morris, 29, of Sutton Park Road, Seaford, was caught over the limit for cannabis in Elm Grove, Brighton.

He also admitted driving without insurance and, at Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire Magistrates’ Court, Aberystwyth, he was given a 12-month driving ban.

The bench fined him £120 for each offence and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, making £359 in total.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, sentencing was adjourned for knocker boy Jack Collins, 24, of Pickford Court, Crest Way, Portslade, to appear later this month.

Collins pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to drink driving at the wheel of a Renault in Brighton.

He also admitted driving without due care and attention in Whitehawk Way and failing to stop in Warren Road.

Collins pleaded guilty to having four times the legally permitted amount of cannabis in his blood when he jumped a red light in a Citroen Berlingo in Upper Bedford Street, in Kemp Town. And he had no insurance.