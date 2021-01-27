Police appeal for help to find missing girl with links to Brighton

A girl who went missing two days ago has links to Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 27 January).

The force issued a public appeal for help finding the teenager, from Ifield, Crawley.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find 15-year-old Ruby Taylor, who has been missing from her home in Ifield, Crawley, since Monday (25 January).

“Ruby is white, about 5ft 4in in height and of a skinny build, with short blondish hair.

“She wears a distinctive blue coat with a luminous yellow fleece lining.

“She is believed to be in the company of a female of a similar age.

“There is a possibility Ruby is staying in the Bognor area at the moment.

“She has links across West Sussex as well as Brighton.

“Anyone who has any information that could help locate her is asked to get in touch.

“They can call 101 or report online, quoting 1339 of 25/1.”