Premier League Match Day 23 – Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion

Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Veltman all come back into the Seagulls starting line at Turf Moor this afternoon (Saturday 6 February).

Danny Welbeck returns from injury and is named among the substitutes.

Albion are looking for their third consecutive Premier League win and their second consecutive win at Burnley.

The Seagulls currently sit in 15th place in the Premier League, 10 points above the drop zone.