Masons donate £10k to Brighton domestic violence charity

Sussex Freemasons have given a grant worth almost £10,000 to the Brighton domestic violence charity RISE.

The donation comes at a crucial time, as RISE nears the end of a £1.4 million a year contract and two months after its annual accounts recorded a deficit for the past financial year.

The Sussex Freemasons said: “The covid-19 lockdown and subsequent restrictions have seen increased numbers of domestic abuse across the country.

“In the first four weeks of lockdown in the UK, 16 women and girls were killed in suspected domestic homicides — more than triple the number from the same period in 2019.

“And in December, combined call and web chat volumes for sexual violence helplines were over 200 per cent above the pre-pandemic baseline.”

RISE fundraising and communications manager Nicola Davies said: “The last few months have been the most challenging in our charity’s history.

“We have coped with a sharp increase in the demand for our services at a time when major fundraising events have been cancelled.”

The charity helps women and children affected by domestic abuse and violence and offers refuge.

The grant was given by the Sussex Masonic Charitable Foundation CIO (community interest organisation).

The foundation’s chairman Michael Harris said: “The work that RISE does in providing support during a time of personal crisis is ever more vital during these difficult times and I’m delighted that Sussex Freemasons are able to actively support their important work.”

Ms Nicola said: “RISE would like to wholeheartedly thank Sussex Freemasons for such a generous donation which will be spent on our essential work helping people rebuild their lives after domestic abuse.”