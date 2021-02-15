Police seize drugs haul and arrest three men in Brighton

Three suspected drug dealers were arrested and “a large quantity” of cannabis was seized when officers stopped a car in Brighton at the weekend, Sussex Police said today (Monday 15 February).

The force said: “Three men have been arrested for drug offences after officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in Brighton.

“At 3.25pm on Saturday (13 February), officers working as part of Operation Safety stopped a Ford Mondeo in Preston Drove.

“The driver completed a roadside test for drugs, which he failed, and a large quantity of cannabis was seized following a vehicle search.

“The driver, a 41-year-old man from Lancing, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“The two other vehicle occupants, a 43-year-old man, from Worthing, and a 45-year-old man, from Hove, were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“The three men have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.”

Sergeant Barrett said: “We continue to work hard to tackle drug-related harm in our local communities and this is a great example of the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) working together.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area to report it to us online or by calling 101.”