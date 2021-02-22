Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 1

Albion conceded their first goal in over five hours as new Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta nutmegged Albion keeper Robert Sanchez to put the visitors in front after 28 minutes.

Albion have not really troubled Vincente Guaita.

Joel Veltman has again been influential and saw a shot go close before drilling a ball across the area, but Neal Maupay was unable to connect with it.

Albion have again had most of the possession but little in the way of scoring opportunities.

The Seagulls must surely find the resolve to turn this around or at least restore parity or recent notable victories may be seen as a false dawn.