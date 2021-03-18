Sessions Market set to open Shelter Hall on Brighton’s seafront this April

18th March 2021: As the UK gets ready to emerge from the restrictions of the last 12 months, Brighton will see the launch of its very first and only food hall, Shelter Hall on Monday 26th April. Kickstarting the hospitality industry’s recovery, the iconic Brighton venue will host a new family of local chefs and artists who’ll showcase their talents and welcome guests with innovative food, great drinks and warm hospitality.

Positioned in the centre of Brighton beach, Shelter Hall is a cultural destination part of a £19m renovation of the seafront at West Street and brings together an eclectic mix of esteemed local chefs, musicians and artists in the landmark Victorian building dating back to the 1880s. With Brighton’s famous seafront in full view, Shelter Hall will launch with seven kitchens, bar and entertainment space.

Joining the Shelter Hall line-up is the best of Sussex talent, including brand new concepts from Lost Boys Chicken, Hanoi Kitchen, Crabshack, Sugardough bakery, VIP Pizza and 2018 MasterChef Winner Kenny Tutt. With a focus on supporting real founders from the Brighton area, Shelter Hall offers a platform for the city’s ‘foodpreneurs’ to grow and flourish, particularly following the disruption brought on by COVID-19.

The Incubator Kitchen at Shelter Hall will provide an exciting opportunity for local chefs and start-ups to open their first physical space and gain access to up to 100,000 customers at the venue. The rotating platform will offer ‘foodpreneurs’ a 4-month residency, as well as invaluable mentorship and training from the Sessions Market team on everything from branding through to operations.

With the local community at its heart, Shelter Hall will work closely with Sussex vineyards, craft brewers and artisan spirits suppliers, including Brighton Gin and Fitz Sparkling Wine, raising the bar for beachfront drinking and dining. The all-day destination has a weekly events programme that will include live performances from Brighton’s talented musicians and DJs, along with workshops from the city’s thriving creative art scene.

Shelter Hall’s 15,000 sq ft space welcomes all ages (and four legged friends) for a slice of Brighton culture under one roof. With extensive indoor and outdoor seating, the hall seats 240 on the outdoor terrace overlooking the seafront, and an additional 200 indoors alongside the chef-led kitchens and craft beer, wine and cocktail bar. Guests can choose to dine in, have food delivered or collect meals to enjoy on the beach, all ordered through the Shelter Hall app.

After the success of its pop-up in 2020, Shelter Hall is the first permanent fixture from Sessions Market, a business set up by ex-Managing Director of Deliveroo Dan Warne. Dan’s aim is to help the world eat better, through enabling talented chefs from all backgrounds to launch and grow food businesses without needing access to large financial resources. Dan has worked hand-in-hand with Brighton & Hove City Council over the last few years to restore Brighton’s architectural Shelter Hall building into a celebration of the city’s food, arts, entertainment and culture under one roof.

Visit www.shelterhall.co.uk for more information on bookings or walk-ins at Shelter Hall from 26th April 2021

@shelterhallmarket

#ShelterHallMarket

Opening Times:

• Monday to Sunday from 8am to 12am

